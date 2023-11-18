CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Short Interest Update

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the October 15th total of 30,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

CEA Industries Stock Performance

CEAD remained flat at $0.50 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,146. CEA Industries has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73.

Institutional Trading of CEA Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in CEA Industries by 75.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 27,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of CEA Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CEA Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CEA Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEA Industries Company Profile

CEA Industries Inc provides environmental control, and other technologies and services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

