CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Short Interest Update

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the October 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CECO. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at CECO Environmental

Shares of NASDAQ:CECO traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02. The firm has a market cap of $672.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.21. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $20.41.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 10,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $159,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 133,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,947.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $165,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $159,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 133,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,947.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 12.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

Featured Articles

