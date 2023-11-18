Cementos Argos (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Shares Down 5.3%

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.20. Approximately 2,507 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 13,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Cementos Argos Stock Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.02.

Cementos Argos Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th.

Cementos Argos Company Profile

Cementos Argos SA offers cement, concrete, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and hydrated lime products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the reinsurance; property management; transport; and seaports operation businesses. In addition, it exports its products.

