Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) Short Interest Up 8.5% in October

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,790,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the October 15th total of 9,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenntro Electric Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Cenntro Electric Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cenntro Electric Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenntro Electric Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cenntro Electric Group during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Cenntro Electric Group during the third quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Cenntro Electric Group Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of Cenntro Electric Group stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. 2,809,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,009. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29. Cenntro Electric Group has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.88.

Cenntro Electric Group Company Profile

Cenntro Electric Group’s stock is set to reverse split on Friday, December 1st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, December 1st.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs, manufactures, distributes, and services commercial vehicles powered by electricity or hydrogen energy sources in Europe, the United States, and Asia. It serves various fleet and municipal organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021.

