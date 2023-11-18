Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $11.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $4.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, SVB Securities lifted their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centessa Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.43.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $669.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $6.18. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 9.51.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 37,484 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $235,774.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 882,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 81,497 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 3,683.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 173,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.