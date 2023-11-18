Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Receives $32.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.78.

CERE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of CERE stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $35.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 8.72.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 876,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.81 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,990.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,794,876 shares in the company, valued at $246,231,121.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 876,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.81 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,990.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,794,876 shares in the company, valued at $246,231,121.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $1,203,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,085.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,501 shares of company stock worth $2,767,443 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 102.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 14,849 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 76.7% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 380,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 7.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,336,000. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

