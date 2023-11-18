Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 23,207 Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,207 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.05% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $10,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $417,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,585,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,144,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,016,000 after acquiring an additional 61,540 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 206,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after buying an additional 16,406 shares during the last quarter.

Get Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.89. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $30.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.98.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.