Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 6,589 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 2.49% of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF worth $9,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 159,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 50,202 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 16,389 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS:PTMC opened at $30.66 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $32.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.14. The stock has a market cap of $372.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.36.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.