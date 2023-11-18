Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 74,119 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 163,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,119 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $8,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of PULS stock opened at $49.43 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.90 and a one year high of $49.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day moving average is $49.33.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

