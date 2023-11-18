Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 165 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $7,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 168.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of VFH stock opened at $84.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $73.25 and a 12 month high of $90.87.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

