Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 450 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,422 shares of company stock worth $18,917,172 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.63.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $968.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $931.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $934.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $767.27 and a twelve month high of $1,005.96. The stock has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

