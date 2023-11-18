Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 5,845 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $9,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWO. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 204.7% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $223.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.12. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

