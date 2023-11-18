Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 55.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,313 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.40% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $9,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BILS. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 108,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth $20,834,000. Alesco Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth $391,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,004,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at $271,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BILS opened at $99.33 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $99.02 and a 1-year high of $99.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.25.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

