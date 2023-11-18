Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,719,388,000 after buying an additional 96,362,586 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 103.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,045,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,800 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on EMR. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $89.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.78. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.08%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

