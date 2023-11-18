Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 323,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,233 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $7,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,431,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,355,000 after purchasing an additional 108,837 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,143,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,062,000 after purchasing an additional 293,078 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

