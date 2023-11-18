Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $10.07 Million Stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,207 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.05% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $10,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PVAL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 1,124.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $808,000.

Get Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA PVAL opened at $29.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.98. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $30.64.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.