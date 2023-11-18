Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $11.01 Million Stock Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $11,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UCON. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 305,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after buying an additional 9,935 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,692,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 68,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $24.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.14. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $24.77.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

