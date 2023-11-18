Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $11.70 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Analog Devices by 106,932.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,670,846,000 after purchasing an additional 531,666,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,404,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,024,078,000 after acquiring an additional 238,249 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,692,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,969 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,393,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,848,963,000 after acquiring an additional 67,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,731,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,725,438,000 after acquiring an additional 299,904 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADI. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.8 %

ADI stock opened at $183.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.80. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $200.10. The stock has a market cap of $91.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.