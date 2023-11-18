Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $7.95 Million Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.14% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $7,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,068,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,056,000 after buying an additional 2,257,885 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,427,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,924,000 after buying an additional 1,187,958 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,981,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,642,000 after buying an additional 518,987 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,695,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,554,000 after buying an additional 31,682 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,564,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,234,000 after buying an additional 51,721 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $33.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average of $32.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.58 and a 52 week high of $34.54.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

