Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $7.95 Million Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.14% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $7,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $33.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.58 and a 12-month high of $34.54.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.