Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $8.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.45% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $8,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $78.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.14 and its 200 day moving average is $74.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $82.30.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

