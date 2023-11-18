Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $8.22 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.45% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $8,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $78.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.90. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $82.30. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.