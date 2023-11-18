Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $8.50 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 271,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,767 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $8,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 247.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1,485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter.

GSIE opened at $30.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $32.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.86.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

