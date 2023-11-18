Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $9.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $9,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $257.25 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $216.20 and a 52-week high of $264.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.