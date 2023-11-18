Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,464 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $9,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGXU opened at $22.70 on Friday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.79.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.