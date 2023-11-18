Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 108,810 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,810 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $8,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000.

BATS PMAY opened at $30.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $559.43 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

