Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 2,159 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $11,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCON. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 15,367 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 320.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 81,453 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 25,910 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $11,771,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,557,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

UCON opened at $24.13 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $24.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average is $24.14.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

