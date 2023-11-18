Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 450 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $968.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $767.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,005.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $931.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $934.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total transaction of $1,002,304.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,764 shares in the company, valued at $149,176,905.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total value of $1,002,304.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,764 shares in the company, valued at $149,176,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,422 shares of company stock valued at $18,917,172. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. William Blair started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.63.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

