Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 74,119 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,119 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $8,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.43 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.90 and a 12 month high of $49.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.33.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

