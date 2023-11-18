Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $94.79 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $81.97 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

