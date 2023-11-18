Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 14,342 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,342 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $8,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105,300.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,762,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,810,000 after buying an additional 37,727,087 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,685,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,102,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 236,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,936,000 after buying an additional 51,699 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,308,000 after buying an additional 41,125 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

MGC opened at $161.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.29 and a 200 day moving average of $154.20. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $129.93 and a 12 month high of $162.29.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

