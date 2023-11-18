Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 16,991 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,991 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $11,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 6,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $33.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $42.12.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 230.63%.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.