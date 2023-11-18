Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 300 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in S&P Global by 96,853.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,968,857,000 after acquiring an additional 635,351,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in S&P Global by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,116 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $408.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $372.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $428.65.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at S&P Global

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $2,586,106. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.18.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

