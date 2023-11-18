Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 5,506 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,506 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.70% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $11,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 298.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

IVOO opened at $85.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.90. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $78.54 and a 1 year high of $92.63.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

