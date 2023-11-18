Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 6,360 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $10,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in General Mills by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in General Mills by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $64.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.31.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.94.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

