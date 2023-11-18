Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 9,944 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 198,132 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,944 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $9,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Devon Energy by 21.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 183,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after buying an additional 16,361 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Devon Energy by 201.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 615.7% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 30,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 26,352 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $45.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average is $48.87.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.18.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

