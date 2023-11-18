Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 1,305 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.
Shares of IUSV opened at $78.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.58. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $68.82 and a twelve month high of $81.44. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
