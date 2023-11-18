Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 8,385 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 61,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 16,811 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,853,000 after purchasing an additional 28,797 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,443,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,250,000 after purchasing an additional 108,384 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $109.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.24 and its 200 day moving average is $109.04. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $99.03 and a 12 month high of $116.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

