Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 45.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

MGV stock opened at $103.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.77. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.12 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

