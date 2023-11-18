Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,893 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.17. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $36.44.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.