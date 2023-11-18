Cetera Advisors LLC Has $3.34 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOOV. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOV stock opened at $157.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.53. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $136.60 and a 52-week high of $161.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.