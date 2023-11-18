Cetera Advisors LLC Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 936.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,953 shares of company stock worth $9,886,781. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $147.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.95. The company has a market capitalization of $170.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.06.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

