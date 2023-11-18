Cetera Advisors LLC Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 918,114 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 540.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 257,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,647,000 after purchasing an additional 217,214 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $78,916,000. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3,301.6% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 172,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,324,000 after purchasing an additional 167,261 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $455.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $424.18 and its 200-day moving average is $426.00. The stock has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $310.00 and a 1-year high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

