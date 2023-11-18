Cetera Advisors LLC Has $4.32 Million Holdings in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,605 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 15.13% of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Sentinus LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 30,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,997 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 million, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.14. AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70.
The AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (QPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to maximize long-term growth through equity exposure while tactically managing downside risk. QPX was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.
