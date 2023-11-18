Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2,941.4% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 11,089 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 116.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 10.2% during the second quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 95.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total value of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,188. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,106. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.1 %

S&P Global Announces Dividend

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $408.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $129.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $372.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.58. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.14 and a 52-week high of $428.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.18.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

