Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 679 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IHF. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 492.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $252.09 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12 month low of $240.08 and a 12 month high of $282.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.69.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.