Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,126 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKF. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 130,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 44,010 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 76,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at $543,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,968,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $595,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

ARKF opened at $21.83 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $24.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

