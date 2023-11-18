Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 152 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 17.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $716.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $651.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $675.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $106.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $781.77.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 56.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.75.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

