Cetera Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,092 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 20,414 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 34,919 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $62.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $63.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day moving average is $59.98.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

