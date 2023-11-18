Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 15,366 Shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,366 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 3.82% of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,688,000 after buying an additional 19,962 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its stake in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 320,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 132,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,813,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,877,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EMBD stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.40. Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $22.78.

The Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad emerging market bonds with any maturity. EMBD was launched on Jun 1, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

